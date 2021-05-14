iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.2% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,535,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,658,000 after purchasing an additional 77,164 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 211,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94,181 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 547,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,422,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,515,379 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.