Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 152 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.27 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

