Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.09. 229,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athira Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

