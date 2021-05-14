Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,411. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $50.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

