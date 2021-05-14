Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 35,509 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $252.67 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $180.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

