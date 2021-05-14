Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 253,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,064. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

