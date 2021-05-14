1,044 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.2% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $377.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $388.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

