Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.63

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 17707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.6426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

