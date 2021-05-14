ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.35

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 357640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

ADTN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $970.34 million, a P/E ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 122,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 100,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.