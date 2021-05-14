Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.41

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 143902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

