Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.77% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS traded up C$0.34 on Friday, reaching C$46.33. 433,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,424. The company has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.68. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$26.05 and a 52-week high of C$62.57.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.