DragonVein (DVC) Reaches Market Cap of $10.51 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $10.51 million and $1.51 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,725.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.08 or 0.02588342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00666426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001860 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

