PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0264 on Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $7,010.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,725.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.61 or 0.08129800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.08 or 0.02588342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.10 or 0.00647746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.92 or 0.00208993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.78 or 0.00818041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00666426 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.24 or 0.00601777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007143 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,167,779 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

