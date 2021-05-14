Project Pai Reaches Market Cap of $56.77 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $56.77 million and $7.38 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00061561 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,748,298,524 coins and its circulating supply is 1,545,207,723 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

