Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $1.73. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of CUBI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 159,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $35.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,167 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $249,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Insiders have sold a total of 70,035 shares of company stock worth $2,226,297 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

