Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,191. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

