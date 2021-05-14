4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of FDMT remained flat at $$26.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,651. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
