PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.