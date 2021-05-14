CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 29.50%.

Shares of CTEK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 62,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

