CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 29.50%.
Shares of CTEK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 62,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.
About CynergisTek
Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.