Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $8.85 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $209.51. 31,330,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,392,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.59 and a 200 day moving average of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.