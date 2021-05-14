Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $8.85 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $209.51. 31,330,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,392,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.59 and a 200 day moving average of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

