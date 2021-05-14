Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $10.86 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $323.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.85 and a 200 day moving average of $284.19. The firm has a market cap of $348.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

