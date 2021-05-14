Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Citigroup by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 355,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,850,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

