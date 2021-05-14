Toews Corp ADV Makes New $947,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,960,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,862. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

