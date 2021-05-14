Security National Trust Co. Purchases 854 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

CVX stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.44. The company had a trading volume of 124,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,905. The firm has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

