Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LAZR. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

LAZR traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. 3,237,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

