Toews Corp ADV Invests $948,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $138.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,459. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $338.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.