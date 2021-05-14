Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.71). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. 491,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,707 shares of company stock worth $2,694,229 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.