Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $914,281.05 and approximately $9.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,767.05 or 1.00168674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00050050 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $774.66 or 0.01559205 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.35 or 0.00737370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.46 or 0.00399453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00253573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

