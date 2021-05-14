MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report $17.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $18.31 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $75.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $80.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.91 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $118.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

MNKD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MannKind by 158.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 93.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MNKD stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 3,773,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,121. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

