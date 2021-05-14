Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 980.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,492 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $60,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,716,000 after acquiring an additional 343,869 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.87. 77,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,218,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a PE ratio of -591.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

