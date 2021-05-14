West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,904 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after acquiring an additional 878,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,314,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,540,000 after acquiring an additional 694,428 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

