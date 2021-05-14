CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CBAY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 707,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

