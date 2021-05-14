Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Posts Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

GNSS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 367,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,912. The company has a market capitalization of $201.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Get Genasys alerts:

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.