CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%.

CorMedix stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 80,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CRMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.