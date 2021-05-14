Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 7.1% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,473. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.