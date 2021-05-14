Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

WFC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,085,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

