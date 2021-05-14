Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,655 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 347,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,130,605. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $267.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

