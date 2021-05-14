Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys 189 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,730,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $325.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

