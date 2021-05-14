Brokerages Set SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target at $27.75

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,601,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,240,000. Caxton Corp raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 219,623 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 210,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $146.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80). Research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

