WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.97. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 284.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of WSFS stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 177,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,796. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $55.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,211 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,767. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after purchasing an additional 143,553 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,037 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.