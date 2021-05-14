Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

PROF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of PROF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 52,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,965. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $343.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. Research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

