Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Sells C$29,600.00 in Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,567,280.

Shares of CVE:OCO traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.33. The company had a trading volume of 508,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,964. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$3.44. The stock has a market cap of C$621.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.88.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

