Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $78.53 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00092321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01167684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00110593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062460 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

