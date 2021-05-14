Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.