Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,565. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $23.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

CMPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

