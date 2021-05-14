Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RGLS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.88. 1,384,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,621. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

Several research firms have commented on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

