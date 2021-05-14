COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Announces Earnings Results

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CMPS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.38. 32,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPS. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

