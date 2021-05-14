Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

BCEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.88. 643,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

