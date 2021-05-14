K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$46.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.13.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Shares of TSE KBL traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$45.00. 725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,434. The company has a market capitalization of C$480.47 million and a P/E ratio of 126.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$24.00 and a 52-week high of C$47.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.