Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Prudential by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,611. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.25%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

